100. Mandate to Milestone: Feds For Freedom’s Historic Journey | Jim Erdman | The Feds

In the landmark 100th episode of The Feds, host Stephanie Weidle marks a significant milestone alongside Feds For Freedom co-founder Jim Erdman. Together, they reflect on the organization's journey and its profound impact on advocating for the rights of federal employees and the general American public. The episode examines the recent historic settlement with the Department of Justice regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, analyzing its far-reaching implications for federal workers. Emphasizing the podcast's core mission to drive accountability and reform within government practices, Stephanie and Jim engage in a thoughtful discussion about the path forward. At the end, Jim interviews Stephanie about the most impactful guests, critical topics warranting further exploration, and actionable steps to address government overreach. This episode is a powerful reflection on Feds For Freedom’s legacy and a call to action for meaningful change.

