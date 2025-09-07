Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

101. Sections 453 & 507: Will Congress Allow Americans’ Poisoning? | Dr. Meryl Nass, MD | The Feds

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Sep 07, 2025
Share
Transcript

101. Sections 453 & 507: Will Congress Allow Americans’ Poisoning? | Dr. Meryl Nass, MD | The Feds

This week on The Feds, we are joined by Meryl Nass, MD, founder and president of Door to Freedom, medical advisor to Children’s Health Defense, and host on CHD TV. Dr. Nass provides an in-depth analysis of two concerning provisions in the 2025 House Appropriations Bill: Sections 453 and 507.

Section 453 prohibits funding for timely updates to product labels and safety recommendations, a critical issue given that successful lawsuits against chemical giant Bayer have often relied on labeling disputes. Dr. Nass explains the far-reaching implications of this rider for public health and safety.

Additionally, Dr. Nass examines Section 507, which restricts government funding for the implementation or further study of a January 2025 EPA report. This report documented the toxic and carcinogenic effects of "forever chemicals" found in sewer sludge used as agricultural fertilizer, raising serious environmental and health concerns.

Who in Congress is writing and supporting these sections? Why? What can YOU do as an American citizen?

Tune in for this compelling discussion on critical policy issues impacting public safety and environmental health. This is an episode you won’t want to miss!

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Watch Dr. Nass’ show regarding Section 507 (starts @ 36:30): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/youre-employer-can-mandate-killing-you-poisoning-farmland/

Learn more about the history behind Section 453:

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)
Will Congress give the pesticide industry a de facto liability shield?
Posted at Malone News…
Read more
2 months ago · 77 likes · 10 comments · Meryl Nass

Read more about Section 507 and “forever chemicals:”

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)
Sewer sludge was deodorized and magically turned into fertilizer though full of toxic chemicals. Section 507 wants to magically disappear the EPA draft guidance on sludge. WHY must it be killed?
Taking human wastes, mixing them with everything that can be poured down a sewer, and taking this toxic mix and renaming it BIOSOLIDS that can now be SOLD as fertilizer at garden stores—instead of paying to get rid of it, was a stroke of financial genius…
Read more
2 months ago · 171 likes · 51 comments · Meryl Nass

Dr. Nass’ Organization: DoortoFreedom.org

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Feds for Freedom
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture