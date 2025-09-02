Feds for Freedom

102. The Brokenness of Federal Injury Compensation Programs | Joel Wallskog & Breanne Dressen | The Feds
102. The Brokenness of Federal Injury Compensation Programs | Joel Wallskog & Breanne Dressen | The Feds

Sep 02, 2025

In this episode ofThe Feds, host Stephanie Weidle, welcomes Joel Wallskog, MD, and Breanne Dressen, co-founders of React19, a leading advocacy organization dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by COVID-19 vaccine injuries. The discussion delves into the critical challenges and systemic failures surrounding the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) and the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), exposing inefficiencies and perceived corruption within these systems. Joel and Breanne share insights into React19’s ongoing legislative efforts to reform the CICP, advocating for greater transparency and fairness.

The episode also explores the broader landscape of liability shields, including two recently introduced bills aimed at dismantling vaccine liability shields. As a federal pesticide liability shield looms, Joel and Breanne, both profoundly affected by thelack of accountability for vaccine manufacturers, offer their perspectives on the far-reaching implications for Americans if liability shield laws persist. 

Join us for an eye-opening conversation on health policy, corporate accountability, and the fight for justice.

Visit React19:https://react19.org/ 

Learn more about Vaccine Compensation Reform:https://react19.org/for-patients/patient-resources-education/cicp

Watch the React19 movieFollow the Silenced: https://followthesilenced.com/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ndyRgk8cHW8

Read Breanne’s bookWorth a Shot

Check outFeds For Freedom's Substack

Listen toThe Feds on all platforms: https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Visit our Website:FedsForFreedom.org 

Follow Feds For Freedom onInstagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook:  @feds4freedomusa

