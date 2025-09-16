Feds for Freedom

103. “You Owe It to Your Philosophy to Study How to Win” - The Case for Conservative Activism | Morton Blackwell
Sep 16, 2025

Note: This episode was recorded one week before Charlie Kirk’s tragic assassination. Feds For Freedom extends its sincere condolences to his family, friends, and Turning Point USA family. 

In this dynamic and timely episode ofThe Feds, Morton Blackwell, founder of the Leadership Institute, shares his journey of training over 300,000 young conservatives to champion limited government, free enterprise, strong national defense, and traditional values. He details the beginning of the active conservative movement and how it has blossomed over the past five decades. Morton emphasizes that "being right is not enough to win," and that conservatives have a duty to learn proven and true strategies to victory, while staying true to their principles. 

