104. The Luevano Case: The Future of Federal Hiring Practices | Marcus Thornton | The Feds

Marcus Thornton, president and co-founder of Feds For Freedom, joinsThe Feds this week to discuss a significant victory secured by American First Legal and Boyden Gray PLLC on behalf of Feds For Freedom and American Moment. The 1981 Luevano consent decree, which initiated federal DEI hiring and promotion practices, was struck down in Spring 2025. This landmark decision paves the way for the reinstatement of merit-based hiring and promotion policies in the federal government.

Read Department of Justice statement:https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-dismisses-race-based-44-year-old-consent-decree

