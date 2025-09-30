105. The Ethical Dilemma in Medicine | Jodi O’Malley | The Feds

🔥GET YOUR TICKETS for the Medical Freedom and the Constitution Summit 2025 in Purcellville, VA on October 10 & 11!!
In this episode ofThe Feds, Jodi O’Malley, MSN, RN, a nurse and HHS whistleblower, shares her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the ethical dilemmas faced by healthcare professionals. She discusses the impact of fear and propaganda on healthcare practices, her journey of speaking out against vaccine concerns, and the legal challenges she faced as a result. Jodi emphasizes the importance of patient advocacy, ethical nursing practices, and the need for healthcare workers to refuse silence in the face of corruption.
Jodi is the founder of the Nurses Out Loud radio show and has developed a multi-week ethics course rooted in the 2025 Nursing Code of Ethics, designed to equip nurses and the general public to take effective action when met with corruption.
Jodi is a multifaceted professional, encompassing roles as an author, columnist, radio host, and motivational speaker. With a background as a transformative life strategist and a faith-based master’s prepared ER nurse, her career path took a dramatic turn when her advocacy for transparency in healthcare led to her sharing an insider video with Project Veritas. This courageous act revealed significant underreported vaccine injuries and systemic corruption within the healthcare system, where policies overshadowed patient rights.
Watch Jodi’s Project Veritas video:https://www.projectveritas.com/news/jodi-omalley-hhs
Jodi's book:Rare Courage: Standing for Right When You're Surrounded by Wrong
October 10 & 11 is the Feds For Freedom and Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Summit 2025!!
Medical Freedom and the Constitution:Protecting Yourself from Government Overreach
Join us at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, VA!
Get your tickets TODAYHERE
