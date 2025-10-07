106. The Erosion of Our HUMANITY | Sujata Gibson, Esq. | The Feds

Get your tickets TODAY for our Oct 10-11 Medical Freedom Summit 2025 @ Patrick Henry College!

In this week’s episode,civil right attorney Sujata Gibson highlights the challenges faced by individuals seeking medical exemptions and discusses the legal battles surrounding vaccine mandates, particularly in New York. Sujata details the recent August 2025 victory her client Sarah Doe received after Sarah’s highschool denied her entry due to a missing Hep B shot.

Sujata emphasizes the importance of protecting individual rights and religious freedoms and advocates for federal action to ensure these rights are upheld. She also addresses the polarization in society and the need for open dialogue and understanding across different viewpoints. Sujata draws parallels between the past division of people during the Indian partition and the current divided US population. Her words are a warning to us all: “We are the tools of each others’ danger…Wrap yourself around the Constitution and be on the lookout.”

Follow Sujata on social media:

Sujata Gibson (@sujatagibson) / X

Sujata Sidhu Gibson (@sujataforny)/Instagram

Sujata Gibson/ Facebook

More on the Sarah Doe case:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/new-york-judge-rules-teen-allowed-attend-school-medical-exemption-lawsuit/

Vaccine Injured? Need Help?https://www.react19.org/

October 10 & 11 is the Feds For Freedom and Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance Summit 2025!!

Medical Freedom and the Constitution:Protecting Yourself from Government Overreach

Join us at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, VA!

Get your ticketsHERE

Listen toThe Feds on all platforms: https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Check outFeds For Freedom's Substack

Visit our Website:FedsForFreedom.org

Follow Feds For Freedom onInstagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa