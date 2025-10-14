107. Local Politics with National Impact | Katie Gorka | The Feds

In this compelling episode of "The Feds," host Stephanie Weidle sits down withKatharine Gorka, a national security expert with a rich background in counterterrorism and civil society development. Together, they delve into the intricate dynamics of local and national politics, exploring how influential counties like Fairfax County, Virginia, shape the political landscape. Katie shares her journey from working in Eastern Europe to becoming a key figure in U.S. national security, and her insights on the importance of local political engagement.
Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion on the challenges and opportunities facing conservatives today, and the vital role of civic involvement in safeguarding democracy.
