108: Former Merck Virologist Exposes Hidden Vaccine Secrets

This presentation was recorded as a part of the Medical Freedom and the Constitution Summit 2025 at Patrick Henry College on October 11, 2025. We highly recommend watching on our Rumble or Youtube channels as the accompanying slides contain helpful information.

What REALLY goes on behind the scenes of vaccine development? In this explosive episode, former Merck virologist Steve Krahling breaks his decades-long silence to reveal the shocking story behind Protocol 007, internal resistance against corporate pharmaceutical fraud, and how critical information about the MMR vaccine has been hidden from the public for over 40 years.

Krahling, who worked in Merck’s Virus and Cell Biology Department, shares firsthand details of a rebellion inside the company to stop alleged falsification of data — including how potency standards were manipulated and why “informed consent” is impossible without transparency.

From secret “overfilling” practices and missing safety studies to disturbing internal emails and failed clinical trials, this conversation dives deep into the science, the ethics, and the hidden decisions that impact public health. Krahling connects how the MMR fraud fallout is related to the current measles outbreaks around the country.

Whether you’re a parent, a medical professional, or simply someone who values transparency and accountability, this is a conversation you don’t want to miss.

Timestamps:

00:00 – Steve Krahling’s introduction and why he rejects the term “whistleblower”

05:30 – The internal rebellion at Merck

12:45 – What really happened with Protocol 007

21:10 – How vaccine potency and dosage are defined

30:00 – The hidden story behind the MMR vaccine

45:20 – Safety concerns, degraded virus, and informed consent

55:00 – Reflections on four decades of vaccine secrecy

