110: Pfizer’s Hidden Deaths and Election Interference: The Data They Tried to Bury

In this explosive interview, Stephanie Weidle sits down with Dr. Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, an anesthetist and perioperative physician who refused the COVID jab in Australia and paid the ultimate professional price for standing by her conscience.

Together, they walk through Pfizer’s own documents — the ones the pharmaceutical company wanted sealed for 75 years — and reveal a shocking trail of deception, missing deaths, and political manipulation tied to the pandemic and the 2020 U.S. election.

After Pfizer fought to hide its COVID-19 trial data, a small group of independent researchers decided to dig for the truth. Among them was Dr. Kunadhasan, who lost her job after refusing to take the shot — and who discovered the dark reality behind the pharmaceutical and political machinery driving the pandemic narrative.

Read more:

https://pandemicinvestigationproject.com/

A must-listen for anyone seeking accountability, medical freedom, and truth in science.

Subscribe for more uncensored interviews and deep-dive discussions on science, medicine, and accountability.

View all platforms: https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Share this video to help expose the truth and spark an informed conversation.

WATCH on RUMBLE

TAP HERE

LISTEN ON OUR WEBSITE - TAP HERE

PICK YOUR PODCAST PLATFORM

Partner with the Podcast

Donate Today

Check out the Feds For Freedom Substack!

Visit our website to learn more! www.FedsForFreedom.org