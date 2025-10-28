109. “They’re coming for your children — and they’re using the UN to do it” | Alex Newman | The Feds

This presentation was recorded as a part of the Medical Freedom and the Constitution Summit 2025 at Patrick Henry College on October 11, 2025. We highly recommend watching on our Rumble or YouTube channels as the accompanying slides contain helpful information.

Are your children really yours? In this powerful and deeply unsettling talk, investigative journalistAlex Newman exposes how the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, and global elites are waging a coordinated war for control of the next generation — through schools, media, and international policy.

From the corruption of education and faith to the rewriting of moral law itself, Newman connects the dots betweenglobal governance, UN “sustainability” goals, and spiritual warfare — showing how the battle for freedom, faith, and truth begins in the classroom.

He reveals how programs likeUNESCO’s “Social Emotional Learning,” the 2030 Agenda, and Agenda 21 are being used to reshape the beliefs, values, and spiritual foundations of children worldwide — not to educate them, but toindoctrinate them into global citizenship and moral relativism.

In this shocking episode, you’ll learn:

🌍 How the UN and World Economic Forum plan toreplace parental authority with global control

🏫 Why “social emotional learning” isspiritual indoctrination disguised as empathy training

📜 How the2030 Agenda and Agenda 21 are blueprints for world governance under the guise of sustainability

🧠 The origins of modern education reform — fromLucifer Publishing (now Lucis Trust) to UN-backed “World Core Curriculum”

💀 How abortion, gender ideology, and “climate repentance” rituals are being weaponized toredefine sin and morality

✝️ Why Newman believes the struggle for our children is not political, butspiritual warfare at its core

Alex warns: if we lose our children, we lose everything. He calls on parents, pastors, and patriots topull their kids from corrupt institutions, rebuild classical education rooted in truth, and fight back before the next generation is lost to global indoctrination.

Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author, speaker, investor, nationally syndicated radio host, and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything he does. In addition to service as the president for the Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc and hosting a nationally syndicated radio program, Alex has written for a wide array of publications. He currently serves as a contributor to the Epoch Times, a correspondent for theLaw Enforcement Intelligence Brief, foreign correspondent and senior editor forThe New American magazine, a writer forWND (World Net Daily), a contributor toRange magazine, an education writer forFreedom Project Media, a columnist for theIllinois Family Institute, and much more.