111. How Virginia Became Ground Zero for America’s Culture War | Nick Freitas | The Feds🔥

In this unfiltered episode,Nick Freitas — Army veteran, Virginia delegate, and conservative commentator — joins Stephanie Weidle to discuss how Virginia’s rapid shift to the left reveals the future of America if citizens fail to stand up.

Freitas breaks down theDemocrat sweep in Virginia, therise of woke ideology, and why Republicans continue losing ground by refusing to stand for conviction and truth. He also addresses new gun laws, abortion battles, and the death of the “Virginia Way” — a system once defined by civility and cooperation, now replaced by power politics and moral decay.

The discussion dives deep into faith, masculinity, and the cultural forces reshaping the next generation. Freitas’ message is clear: the fight for freedom starts at home — with families, communities, and courage.

