Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
111. How Virginia Became Ground Zero for America’s Culture War | Nick Freitas | The Feds🔥
0:00
-1:06:57

111. How Virginia Became Ground Zero for America’s Culture War | Nick Freitas | The Feds🔥

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Nov 11, 2025

In this unfiltered episode,Nick Freitas — Army veteran, Virginia delegate, and conservative commentator — joins Stephanie Weidle to discuss how Virginia’s rapid shift to the left reveals the future of America if citizens fail to stand up.

Freitas breaks down theDemocrat sweep in Virginia, therise of woke ideology, and why Republicans continue losing ground by refusing to stand for conviction and truth. He also addresses new gun laws, abortion battles, and the death of the “Virginia Way” — a system once defined by civility and cooperation, now replaced by power politics and moral decay.

The discussion dives deep into faith, masculinity, and the cultural forces reshaping the next generation. Freitas’ message is clear: the fight for freedom starts at home — with families, communities, and courage.

Check out Nick’s website:https://nickjfreitas.com/

Follow Nick’sInstagram,X,Facebook,YouTube

🎧Listen to The Feds onSubstack & all other platforms:https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

🇺🇸Visit our Website:FedsForFreedom.org 

🏃Follow us onInstagram /X /Facebook:  @feds4freedomusa

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Feds for Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture