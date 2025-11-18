112. The Deep State Cleanout: What Trump Must Use from the Reagan Playbook | Scot Faulkner | The Feds

Feds for Freedom

Nov 18, 2025

How do you remove tens of thousands of entrenched bureaucrats, break corruption networks, and rebuild trust in government? In this powerful episode, Stephanie Weidle sits down withScot Faulkner, the first Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House and a key player in the Reagan administration’s historic government overhaul.

Faulkner revealshow Reagan’s team conducted a precision purge — identifying “submarines,” dismantling Carter-era networks, empowering whistleblowers, flattening bloated agencies, and cleaning out entire departments within months. His stories from the inside include:

  • Tracking 20,000+ politically embedded operatives

  • Using whistleblower intel to map “trust networks”

  • Shutting down illegal grant pipelines and activist operations

  • Finding pallets of Rules for Radicals books ready for nationwide distribution

  • Why Trump’s first term failed on personnel — and the danger of repeating that mistake

  • How bureaucratic sabotage happens daily inside every agency

Faulkner explains why2025 must be different, how a real reform operation must be run, and what everyday Americans can do right now to fight corruption.

👉A masterclass in government reform — and a warning about what happens if we don’t get it right this time.

Check out Scot’s Book:Naked Emperors: The Failure of the Republican Revolution

