113. Former German Soldier Speaks Out: Covid Mandates, Retaliation, and the New Authoritarianism | Eric Mühle | The Feds

n this powerful and eye-opening conversation, Stephanie Weidle interviewsEric Mühle, a former German Air Force parachute servicemember who spent 14 years in uniform — only to be stripped of everything when he refused the Covid vaccine.

Eric shares his journey from serving in Afghanistan to returning home in 2020, where Germany had transformed into a fear-based, segregated society. Eric reveals how Germany became a modern authoritarian state: soldiers isolated, locked down, punished, stripped of pay, and kicked out — even in 2025. Doctors persecuted. Nurses dragged into court. Police thrown in prison. Courts acting as political weapons.

Eric also discusses the rise of the Blue Light Family — a movement uniting police, firefighters, soldiers, nurses, and first responders who oppose medical tyranny. He talks about the growing Make Europe Healthy Again (MEHA) movement, inspired by MAHA in the United States, and why international alliances are critical for global freedom.

This episode is a stark warning of how quickly a nation can slide back into authoritarianism — and a reminder thatfreedom is never guaranteed.

Eric is currently a coach, speaker, and health consultant with a focus on hypnotherapy.

