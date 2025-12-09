114. Can We Restore Life, Conscience, and Truth in Medicine? | Irene Mavrakakis, MD | The Feds

What does it truly mean to protect life — and have we forgotten how?

This week onThe Feds, we are airing a thought-provoking and deeply personal speech by Irene Mavrakakis, MD, recorded at the Medical Freedom and the Constitution Summit 2025. Dr. Mavrakakis, a physician and medical freedom advocate, challenges us to rethink the role of medicine, government, and society in safeguarding the most fundamental human right: the right to life.

Drawing on powerful real-life stories from her medical career and unflinching honesty about her own experiences, Dr. Mavrakakis explores how far modern medicine and public policy have drifted from their original purpose. From the meaning of the Hippocratic Oath to the failures of informed consent, from debates on abortion, organ donation, and euthanasia to the emerging threat of AI and human identity, she asks the hard questions that most avoid — and demands that we redefine what it means to be human before it’s too late.

Irene Mavrakakis, MD is a physician in a private practice and a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. She is the host of the podcast Liberty Speaks w/ Dr. Mav. She lectures on medical freedom and its Constitutional basis, and is the author of the Medical Freedom chapter in the book "A Gold New Deal." Dr. Mavrakakis is also the author of the recent peer reviewed published paper entitledIgE-mediated Cytokine Storm in Vaccinated Populations: Call for Further Investigation and Caution.

Follow Dr. Mav’s Twitter:https://x.com/IreneMavrakakis

Listen toLiberty Speaks w/ Dr. Mav: https://rumble.com/c/c-6838563

Timestamps:

00:00 – Introduction and the meaning of “life”

03:00 – A powerful story from the ICU that changed everything

08:00 – Physicians’ duty: “First, do no harm”

14:00 – Informed consent and the COVID era

20:00 – Abortion: redefining life and medical ethics

27:00 – Brain death, organ donation, and the definition of consciousness

33:00 – Euthanasia and the value of suffering

40:00 – AI, humanity, and the case for a 28th Amendment

45:00 – Have we forgotten what life means?