115. What Happened to Conservative Texas?! | “Doc” Pete Chambers | The Feds

🔥 Texas used to be a red state… but is it now?

In this wide-ranging episode ofThe Feds, we are joined by “Doc” Pete Chambers — a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, Special Forces Green Beret, flight surgeon, and whistleblower — to discuss the collapse of medical ethics, border security, election integrity and constitutional governance in Texas and beyond.

Doc Chambers shares firsthand accounts from the Texas border, where he witnessed mass migration, cartel activity, and government inaction. From refusing experimental shots, to protecting soldiers’ informed consent and calling out Greg Abbott’s failures on the border and medical freedom, Doc Chambers lays out why Texas is at a breaking point — and why he’s stepping up to lead.

This episode is a sobering warning — and a call to action — about what happens when a government forgets who it serves.

Follow Doc:https://docpetechambers.org/

X:https://x.com/DocPeteChambers

🎧Listen to The Feds onSubstack & all other platforms:https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

🇺🇸Visit our Website:FedsForFreedom.org

🏃Follow us onInstagram /X /Facebook: @feds4freedomusa