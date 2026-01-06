116. The Collision of Vaccine Mandates and Religious Liberty | Elyse Young & Dian Diasass | The Feds

Today’s podcast was recorded Dec. 9, 2025

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision may significantly influence the future of religious exemptions to vaccination requirements in the United States, with implications that remain underappreciated by the broader public.

In this in-depth discussion, host Stephanie engages with Elyse Young ofGuiding the Impact andDianDiasass ofStop College Mandates—prominent advocates for bodily autonomy, religious liberty, and medical freedom. The conversation explores the intersections of vaccine mandates with education, insurance, and governmental authority.

The guests provide analysis of the Supreme Court's recent order inMiller v. McDonald, which told the lower court to reconsider New York's law eliminating religious exemptions to school vaccination requirements. This development could reshape the legal framework for religious accommodations nationwide.

Elyse and Dian also address ongoing efforts in Florida to eliminate vaccine mandates, as well as emerging coalitions among certain states seeking to establish independent public health guidelines, diverging from federal CDC recommendations in favor of state-specific policies.

Spanning topics fromchildhood immunization schedules and potential school exclusions to the role of insurance providers, the discussion examines the rationale behind mandates and advocates for shared decision-making as a principled alternative.

Elyse Young is the Founder of Guiding the Impact, which is dedicated to shaping federal policy for faith and freedom to protect religious liberty, promote equal access to education and healthcare, and uphold God-given rights over our health.

After a 30-year career as a healthcare insurance executive,Dian Diasassshifted her focus to wellness transformation and has since become a national voice for health freedom. She leadsStop College Mandates, a national advocacy organization working to end medical mandates, and serves as an advisor to CTRAMM—Connecticut Residents Against Medical Mandates, the state’s largest medical-freedom advocacy group.ResetWithDian.com

