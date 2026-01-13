Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

117. “Who Owns Your Body? You or the Government? | Kevin Barry, Esq. | The Feds

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Jan 13, 2026

⚖️ Who decides what goes into your body — you or the government?

Civil rights attorney Kevin Berry, author of Vaccine Whistleblower: Exposing Autism Research Fraud at the CDC, joins Stephanie Weidle to explain why bodily autonomy is a civil right, how the courts failed Americans during Covid, and what must change to stop it from happening again.

🔥 From religious exemptions and parental rights to a bold proposal to amend the Civil Rights Act itself, Barry lays out the legal roadmap to protect families from medical coercion, mandates, and discrimination.

View his book: https://www.amazon.com/Vaccine-Whistleblower-Exposing-Autism-Research/dp/1634509951

🎧 Listen to The Feds on Substack & all other platforms: https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

🇺🇸 Visit our Website: FedsForFreedom.org 

🏃 Follow us on Instagram / X / Facebook:  @feds4freedomusa

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Feds for Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture