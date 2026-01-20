118. Should the Military Mandate Vaccines? | Vice Admiral W. “Dean” Lee | The Feds

🇺🇸 One question. Massive consequences.

In this new Feds episode, Stephanie Weidle sits down with retired Vice Admiral William “Dean” Lee, currently on the Board of Advisors for STARRS, to address one critical question the military establishment must consider: Should vaccines be required for U.S. military personnel?

💥 They examine the real-world fallout of recent mandate policies — including devastated careers, fractured morale, eroded trust in leadership, and lasting damage to military readiness. The conversation explores the difficult balance between national security, individual rights, informed consent, and institutional accountability — and why the lessons from the last four years must not be ignored if we want a strong military and country.

A must-listen for anyone concerned about protecting service members and preventing government overreach.

Vice Admiral William “Dean” Lee entered the U.S. Coast Guard in 1981 and retired in 2016 after serving nearly 36 years as a commissioned officer in various assignments along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts. He concluded his career as Commander, Atlantic Area, serving as the operational commander for a force of 21,000 active personnel conducting all U.S. Coast Guard missions from the Rocky Mountains to the Arabian Gulf, spanning across five Coast Guard Districts and 40 states.



Vice Admiral Lee is currently a senior fellow at the Joint Forces Staff College in Norfolk VA.

As a private consultant who specializes in Corporate Leadership Development, he routinely speaks at seminars on the topics of leadership, ethics, and character development. He is on the Board of Directors for Safe Boat International, the Board of Advisors for STARRS.US, and was recently selected by the Heritage Foundation as a member of their Military Advisory Panel.

Vice Admiral Lee’s most passionate and self-satisfying work is as a board member with HARP, a non-profit program designed to help victims recover from the ravages of drug addiction brought on by the current OPIOD/Fentanyl epidemic. He generally spends one day per week in jail working with incarcerated addicts.

