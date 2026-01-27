Feds for Freedom

Transcript

119. States Are Rising: The Medical Freedom Act Coalition | Leslie Manookian & Leah Wilson | The Feds

Jan 27, 2026

 A new nationwide coalition is forming to stop medical mandates before they ever happen again — and it’s starting at the state level.

In this week’s episode, Stephanie Weidle is joined by Leslie Manookian, President and Founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, and Leah Wilson, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Stand for Health Freedom, to discuss the launch of the Medical Freedom Act (MFA) Coalition — a coalition of over a dozen national organizations working to introduce medical freedom legislation in every U.S. state. 

They break down how Idaho became the first major win, why states must lead the fight (instead of waiting for federal action), and how citizens — including parents and everyday Americans — can influence lawmakers and help push these bills forward.

🔥 Topics include:

  • The Medical Freedom Act Coalition and why it was created

  • Why the state level is the key battlefield after Covid

  • How legislators dodge accountability — and how citizens change that

  • The growing alliance of states rejecting federal “guidance”

  • What medical freedom protections should include

  • How individuals can take action locally to support the movement

This is a roadmap for restoring bodily autonomy, informed consent, and constitutional limits on government power — state by state.

