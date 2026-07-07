On 12 September 2026, Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance and North Carolina Physicians for Freedom will be sponsoring a summit on informed consent and medical freedom.

The event will be held at the Founders Inn, Virginia Beach and has an all star list of speakers. Check out the website for more details.

If you are member of Feds for Freedom, we welcome your assistance in making sure this event is well-attended. Dr. Sheila Furey is a friend and supporter of F4F and she is the driving force behind the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance.