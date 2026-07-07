12 September 2026
Mark it in the Calendar!
On 12 September 2026, Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance and North Carolina Physicians for Freedom will be sponsoring a summit on informed consent and medical freedom.
The event will be held at the Founders Inn, Virginia Beach and has an all star list of speakers. Check out the website for more details.
Dr. Paul Marik, Founder of FLCCC/Independent Medical Alliance
Jeffrey Tucker, President and Founder of the Brownstone Institute
Patrick Karayil, White House Presidential Innovation Fellow
Daphne Kasperek, MD, Founder of the Lily David Institute
Pamela Burnham, BSN, RN, health advocate
Steve Krahling, former Merck vaccine researcher
Bose Ravanel, MD, safety profiler
Dr. James Kelly, Forensic Psychiatrist
Crisanna Shackelford, retired DoD
Kathy Hudgins, BSN, RN, retired critical care nurse
Maureen Diaz, Weston A. Price Foundation
Gary Porter, retired DoD, Constitutional expert
If you are member of Feds for Freedom, we welcome your assistance in making sure this event is well-attended. Dr. Sheila Furey is a friend and supporter of F4F and she is the driving force behind the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance.
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