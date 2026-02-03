120. NYC Promised Reinstatement: the Bait & Switch | Michael Kane & Matt Connor | The Feds

Thousands of New York City workers were fired for refusing the Covid vaccine — and years later, many are still locked out of their careers.

In this revealing episode, Stephanie Weidle speaks with Michael Kane, Director of Advocacy for Children’s Health Defense and founder of Teachers for Choice, and Matt Connor, an NYC firefighter and founder of Bravest for Choice, about the false promises of reinstatement made by the Eric Adams administration and why meaningful justice has stalled.

💥They break down how the mayor’s office announced a “return to work” policy that never materialized, how unions failed to protect their members, and how bureaucratic roadblocks at the Civil Service Commission quietly froze real accountability.

The conversation also connects NYC’s mandate fallout to broader national patterns — including ongoing military discharges over flu shots, false perceptions that wrongs have been righted, and why medical coercion continues long after emergency powers expire.

