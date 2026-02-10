Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

121. Inside Military Vaccine Retaliation | R. Davis Younts, Esq. & Kim Bitter | The Feds

Feb 10, 2026

The mandates may be over — but the punishment isn’t.

🔥Constitutional attorney Davis Younts and U.S. Air Force Major Kim Bitter join Stephanie Weidle to expose why the military is still breaking the law when it comes to vaccine religious exemptions — even years after Covid injunctions and court rulings.

From blanket exemption denials and career-ending retaliation to flu shot mandates targeting Covid dissenters, this episode reveals a military leadership that refuses accountability and continues punishing service members for exercising their rights.

Read Gateway Pundit article on Kim: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/air-force-blocks-retirement-exemplary-officer-discharges-her/

Follow Davis on X: @davisyounts

Visit Davis’ websitewww.themilitarycounsel.com

Cleveland Clinic flu shot study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3

