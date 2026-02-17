122. Fixing the Car, Ignoring the Driver: What Modern Medicine Gets Wrong | Dr. Jingduan Yang | The Feds

Modern medicine treats symptoms. Dr. Jingduan “J.D.” Yangsays it’s ignoring the whole human being.

In this week’s conversation, we break down how to Make America Health Again with theA.C.E.S. model— Anatomy, Chemistry, Energy, and Soul — and why America’s “healthcare system” isn’t designed to make you healthy at all.

Is medical insurance really just “sick care”? Why are drugs and procedures covered — but nutrition, lifestyle, and prevention aren’t? Are we fixing the car while ignoring the driver?

Dr. Yang challenges the entire framework of Western medicine and calls for a return to personal responsibility, spiritual health, and true whole-person care.

If you think the system is broken — this episode explains why.

Dr. Jingduan Yang is an author, medical practitioner, neurologist, and board certified psychiatrist.

