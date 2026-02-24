123. Who’s Really in Charge? The Internal Power Struggle | Ivan Raiklin | The Feds

The toothpaste is out of the tube.

In this explosive episode of The Feds, Stephanie Weidle sits down with Ivan Raiklin to break down:

• COVID accountability and transparency

• The Epstein file controversy

• 2020 election investigations

• January 6 narrative disputes

• Internal power struggles within Washington

• The Religious Liberty Commission fallout

Is accountability coming — or being blocked? Are both parties protecting powerful interests? How are we seeing “America First” v. “America Second” played out? Who is running DC…really?

Who is actually pushing for transparency within DC? How are they being undermined?

What can everyday Americans do?

👀 Fanone/Raiklin Hearing Confrontation: https://www.c-span.org/clip/house-committee/confrontation-at-jack-smith-hearing/5190496

👀 Full video of Michael Falone’s bodycam footage & testimony: https://x.com/HelpStopHate/status/2022269772214267916

✅ Follow Ivan: https://x.com/IvanRaiklin

🎧 Listen to The Feds on Substack & all other platforms: https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

🇺🇸 Visit our Website: FedsForFreedom.org

🏃 Follow us on Instagram / X / Facebook: @feds4freedomusa