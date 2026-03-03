124. Noem’s Bombshell: Civilian Mandates "Unconstitutional and Un-American" | Olivia Degenkolb & Mike Gary | The Feds

In this powerful episode, Olivia Degenkolb, retired Navy Commander, and Mike Gary,Army Officer pursuing reinstatement, join Stephanie Weidle to dive into the ongoing push for justice following the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, spotlighting recent developments that signal a shift toward accountability.

🔥Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has boldly declared that the previous administration's COVID-19 mandates for civilians were “unconstitutional,un-American,and a gross violation of personal freedom,” as she oversaw the reinstatement of 56 Coast Guard members who were discharged for refusing the vaccine—now welcomed back with full back pay in a major victory for service members' rights. This is the first high-level government official to admit this for those outside of the military. In April, 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth acknowledged the unlawfulness of the COVID-19 military mandate.

✅We explore the broader harms inflicted on civilian federal employees, including claims of religious discrimination, unfair masking and testing policies, and the lingering battles through ongoing Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) cases.

The discussion also covers the Department ofWar’s COVID-19 After Action Review process and highlights Mike Gary's lawsuit against the Army, underscoring persistent efforts to address these injustices.

🎯Acknowledgment is the first step. Accountability must follow. Join us as we examine these steps toward redress and what they mean for freedom, faith, and the future of public service.

Read DHS’ statement:https://www.dhs.gov/news/2026/02/24/coast-guard-reinstates-56-members-who-were-dismissed-refusing-covid-vaccines-under

🎧Listen to The Feds onSubstack & all other platforms:https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

🇺🇸Visit our Website:FedsForFreedom.org

🏃Follow us onInstagram /X /Facebook: @feds4freedomusa