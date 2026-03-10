125. The “Trickle Up Effect” From Reclaiming Individual Health | Hilda Labrada Gore | The Feds

On this episode ofThe Feds, Stephanie speaks with Hilda Labrada-Gore, host of the Wise Traditions podcast and an integrative health coach whose show has reached over 16 million downloads worldwide. Together they unpack the intersection of health policy, federal authority, and the role of the individual in the American way of life.

The conversation dives into the recent flipping of thefood pyramid, the efforts of the administration to shield pesticide companies from liability, and the ever-growing movement towards ancestral nutrition and a whole-food lifestyle.

Hilda shares principles of the Weston A. Price Foundation and habits for endless energy. She dives into the importance of sunlight for human beings, and why the fear and caution of the sun instilled in today’s Americans may not be good or true.

Hilda discusses the standard American diet that is overwhelmingly made up of“dead foods,” and encourages the listener to move away from these and towards food that is alive (ferments).

Be sure to listen till the end to hear Hilda’s thoughts on what the long game truly is!

✅Follow Hilda:HolisticHilda.com

✅Listen to theWise Traditions podcast:WestonAPrice.org/podcast

✅Check outThe Mother Code: Six Habits for Endless Energy:https://www.holistichilda.com/course

✅Visit the Weston A. Price Foundation:WestonAPrice.org

✅Find a Farm!FarmMatch.com

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