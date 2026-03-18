126. Glyphosate: the TRUTH About America’s Food Crisis | Zen Honeycutt | The Feds

Are current American food policies truly protecting public health, or are they putting it at risk?

In this episode ofThe Feds, Stephanie speaks with Zen Honeycutt, the founder of Moms Across America, a national movement dedicated to educating families about toxins in the food supply and advocating for healthier agricultural practices.

After witnessing her own children’s health improve dramatically when they switched to organic foods, Zen launched a nationwide effort to test everyday products and raise awareness about the presence of glyphosate, pesticides, and other chemical residues in food.

Zen discusses the widespread use of glyphosate in American agriculture, shares testing results revealing concerning levels of these substances in popular items such as cereals, baby formula, Girl Scout cookies, and even military food, and examines the roles of the EPA and FDA in regulating food safety.

The conversation also addresses concerns regarding the Farm Bill and the President’s recent Executive Order, and the growing demand amongst many Americans for greater transparency about what is actually in their food.

Zen offers practical steps that families can take to reduce their exposure to toxins and support healthier farming methods.

Moms Across America website:https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/

Moms Across America Movement:https://www.momsacrossamericamovement.org/

Test your body:https://www.momsacrossamerica.com/test_for_glyphosate

Follow Zen:https://x.com/zenhoneycutt,https://www.instagram.com/zenhoneycutt/

President Trump’s EO:https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2026/02/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-ensures-an-adequate-supply-of-elemental-phosphorus-and-glyphosate-based-herbicides-for-national-security/

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