127. Air Force Flu Shot Decision Vindicates Officer | Brennan & Maggie Schilperoort & R. Davis Younts, Esq. | The Feds

After years of pressure and the threat of discharge, Air Force Major Brennan “Skip” Schilperoort has been vindicated in his stand for religious freedom.

In this powerful episode ofThe Feds, Stephanie sits down with Skip, an officer who refused a flu shot on religious and medical grounds, Skip’s wife Maggie, and his attorney R. Davis Younts. Skip has been embroiled in a five-year battle against government retaliation that put his career, family, and faith to the test.

👉 We discuss the inside details of Skip’s near-discharge from the Air Force, how his family endured years of uncertainty, stress, and financial hardship, and explore the internal battles within the Pentagon over vaccine policies and religious accommodations. Is there a deep sense of betrayal on the part of service members towards their leadership? What can make it right? What does this landmark decision mean for others still facing discharge over the flu shot?

There is a real cost of standing on principle—and the importance of protecting individual liberty in the military and beyond.

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