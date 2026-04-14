128. The Pattern of US Military’s Anthrax & COVID Mandates | Tom “Buzz” Rempfer | The Feds

Before COVID mandates… There were Anthrax mandates.

🔥In this explosive episode ofThe Feds, retired Air Force Colonel Tom “Buzz” Rempfer reveals the truth behind the anthrax vaccine mandate—a military program later proven illegal in federal court.

But this isn’t just history.

👉This conversation details a pattern—one that repeated itself during COVID—and raises serious questions about government power, accountability, and individual rights.

🎙️ In this episode, we cover:

The anthrax vaccine mandate and why it was ruled unlawful

How service members were punished for refusing an unapproved medical product

How law was circumvented by merely using a different term – “Investigational New Drug” (IND) became Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)

Allegations surrounding the anthrax letters and their broader implications

Why accountability still hasn’t happened decades later

👉 “Unapproved medical products cannot be mandated—yet it happened anyway.”

Tom lays out clear government action items to ensure the pattern is broken:

✅Complete an Anthrax After Action Review (AAR)

✅Correct 100% of records of military servicemen who refused the Anthrax shot

✅Release an HHS statement, acknowledging that there was never an FDA approved Anthrax

✅Acknowledge, through statements of Karl Rove, Tom Daschel, and current Sen. Blumenthal, the illegality off and subsequent cover up following the Anthrax vaccine mandate.

Visit Tom’s Website:https://hoping4justice.org/unyielding

Check out Tom’s book:Unyielding: Marathons Against Illegal Mandates

Follow Tom on X:@rempfer_thomas

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