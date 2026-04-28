129. Pentagon Ends Flu Shot Mandate — What Happens Next? | Carolyn Rocco | The Feds

The Pentagon just made a major move — and it changes everything.

Secretary of War announced last that, for the first time since the 1950s, theflu shot is no longer mandatory for U.S. service members.

In this episode, Feds For Freedom Executive Director Stephanie Weidle sits down withAir Force Lt. Col. Carolyn Rocco to break down:

Why the mandate was finally reversed

The role of COVID-era policies and backlash

Stories of service members punished or being forced out over the flu shot

What this means for medical freedom in the military

The pushback already happening inside the system

Whether this opens the door to re-examiningall vaccine mandates

Correction: Chris Babscak is an Arkansas Air National Guardsman, not a reservist.

Dr. Paul Thomas’ vaccinated v. unvaccinated study data:

https://www.doctorsandscience.com/presentations

Secretary of War Hegseth’s Updated Guidance on Influenza Vaccination

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