130. China’s Killed to Order System | Jan Jakeliek | The Feds

What happens when a totalitarian regime no longer sees human beings as people — but as inventory?

In this powerful and sobering episode, Stephanie Weidle speaks withJan Jekielek, senior editor at The Epoch Times, host of American Thought Leaders, and author of the New York Times bestsellerKilled to Order, a book documenting China’s forced organ harvestingprogram.

👉 Jan explains how forced organ harvesting differs from organ transplants, why China’s “transplant” system has raised international alarm, and how political prisoners and prisoners of conscience — especiallyFalun Gong practitioners and Uyghurs— have been targeted inside the Chinese Communist Party’s detention system.

The conversation explores the role ofdehumanizing propaganda, mass incarceration, medical testing, and state power in creating what Jan describes as a “kill-to-order” transplant system. He also discusses the broader implications for the West, including transplant tourism, medical partnerships, research funding, and the ethical responsibility of governments, hospitals, and citizens.

✅ Read the book: KilledtoOrder.com

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