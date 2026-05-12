131. A Gain of Function Government & the COVID Cover-Up | Paul Thacker | The Feds

This week, investigative reporter Paul Thacker examines the lingering questions around gain-of-function research, the origins of COVID-19, NIH funding, and the role major scientific institutions played in shaping the public narrative during the pandemic.

The conversation centers on Ralph Baric, a prominent coronavirus researcher at the University of North Carolina, whose work on engineered viruses connects to a larger network involving the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Peter Daszak and EcoHealth Alliance, Anthony Fauci, and U.S. government funding streams.

Thacker explains why the definition of “gain-of-function” research became so fiercely contested, how terms like “biodefense” can mask the risks of dangerous pathogen experiments, and how early scientific papers and media coverage helped shut down discussion of the lab-leak hypothesis. The discussion also highlights the breakdown in congressional oversight and the perverse incentive structures driving biodefense research.

👉 Ultimately, this episode goes far beyond COVID. It’s a story of power, money, censorship, and institutions that demand public trust while concealing uncomfortable truths. Has this flawed system been fixed—or is it poised to fuel the next national crisis? 👈

✅ Check out Thacker’s Substack: https://substack.com/@disinformationchronicle

✅ Read Thacker’s article on Vincent Munster: https://substack.com/home/post/p-196444138

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