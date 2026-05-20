132. Inside the CIA's COVID Cover-Up | The Feds

In this powerful episode of The Feds, host Stephanie Weidle breaks down CIA operations officer and Feds for Freedom co-founder Jim Erdman’s explosive testimony before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, delivered under subpoena by Senator Rand Paul.

Jim exposes the CIA’s deliberate suppression of the COVID-19 lab leak origin, the weaponization of the intelligence community against the American public, the senior managers arbitrarily altering reports to mislead Congress, the spying on innocent citizens including whistleblowers, and the agency’s brazen undermining of Congress and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

👉 Packed with raw hearing audio, incisive commentary on bureaucratic bloat, and a fiery response to Dan Bongino’s criticism,this episode reveals a broken system of checks and balances that protects the deep state at the expense of truth and accountability.

🚨 Mark your calendars for our July 1 roundtable at the Willard in DC titled “National Security Beyond the Headlines.”

✅ Watch the full hearing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uMz4whuKFNE

✅ Read Jim’s written statement: https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/letter-and-testimomy.pdf

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