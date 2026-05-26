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133. Why the State Department Needs Major Reform | Marcus Thornton | The Feds

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
May 26, 2026

Is the State Department serving the American people—or protecting a broken bureaucracy?

In this episode ofThe Feds, Stephanie sits down with Foreign Service officer and Feds for Freedom co-founderMarcus Thornton to tackle one of the biggest questions in government reform today:What is happening inside the Department of State that needs radical transparency—and radical reform?

Together, they examine the systemic problems inside the State Department and Foreign Service, from accountability failures and ideological insularity to family policy, recruitment, overseas assignments, and religious discrimination. 

🔥 Marcus suggests a bold proposal: Should the Foreign Service be reorganized as a uniformed service?

The episode also dives into the question: is the education system of concern to the national security of the United States?

✅ Read the DOJ’s recent report to the President: https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1438506/dl?inline

✅ Follow Marcus on X: @marcuswthornton  

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