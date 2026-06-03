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134. Well Care vs Sick Care: Fixing Federal Healthcare | Shane Stevens | The Feds
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134. Well Care vs Sick Care: Fixing Federal Healthcare | Shane Stevens | The Feds

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Note: At the time of this recording, Shane Stevens was the Associate Director of Healthcare and Insurance. He resigned shortly after filming was completed.

🔥 The federal government runs one of the largest employer-sponsored health benefit systems in the world — covering roughly8.2 million federal employees, with a budget of over $44 billion, dozens of carriers, and hundreds of plan options. Now, that system is being challenged to move away fromreactive sick care towards well care

In this episode,Stephanie Weidle sits down with Shane Stevens, now former Associate Director of Healthcare and Insurance in the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), to break down the newFederal Employee Health Benefits call letter and what it could mean for federal employees, retirees, families, and taxpayers.

🎯 This conversation exposes the central problem with American health care:
We reward sickness, prescriptions, and repeat visits — but not prevention, personal responsibility, and true wellness.

Shane explains how the new direction pushes insurance carriers to focus on:

  • Preventing chronic disease before it starts 

  • Treating the whole person — body, mind, and spirit 

  • Supporting informed medical decision-making 

  • Encouraging personal responsibility and health ownership 

  • Improving outcomes while lowering long-term costs 

  • Looking at non-pharmaceutical interventions 

  • Rethinking obesity, GLP-1 drugs, maternal care, fraud, waste, abuse, and trust in the medical system 

This is not just a benefits policy discussion. It is a major signal that the health freedom movement is reaching the federal insurance system.

Read the 2027 Federal Employee Health Benefits Call Letter:https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/USOPM/2026/03/31/file_attachments/3601982/CL2026-07%20-%202026%20FEHB%20Call%20Letter.pdf

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