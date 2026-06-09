135. J6: What the FBI Is Burying | Steve Baker | The Feds

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What really happened on January 6th — and why do so many questions remain unanswered and, in fact, avoided by the current administration?

In this episode,Stephanie Weidle sits down with investigative journalist Steve Baker to examine one of the most controversial and misunderstood events in modern American history: January 6th.

👉Baker has spent years reviewing Capitol CCTV, police radio traffic, video footage, trial testimony, and official narratives surrounding that day. In this conversation, he challenges both left and right-wing misconceptions about what happened at the Capitol — including claims about police conduct, breached doors, crowd behavior, and the events surrounding the RNC and DNC pipe bombs.

The conversation dives into…

The possible use of energy weapons directed towards the crowd on Jan. 6

How Baker identified Shauni Kerkhoff as a Capitol Police officer & likely pipe bomb planter

The controversy around Shauni Kerkhoff and Baker’s reporting

Brian Cole Jr.’s innocence

The lengths the current FBI went to bury Steve Baker and his journalism

Baker pushes back on false narratives from both sides and argues that the public deserves the full truth — not edited clips, political spin, or selective storytelling.

Read Baker’s articles and watch footage:Veritas Regnat

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