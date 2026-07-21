136. Too Much 1984, Not Enough 1776 | Topher Field | The Feds

How far should obedience go when the government crosses the line?

🔥Recorded at FreedomFest 2026, Stephanie Weidle sits down with Australian filmmaker, author, and political commentatorTopher Field for a gripping conversation about Melbourne’s COVID-era lockdowns—and the moment he decided that his conscience required civil disobedience.

Topher recounts curfews, military checkpoints, protest bans, arrests, police confrontations, and the personal cost of becoming one of Australia’s most visible lockdown opponents. He explains why he believes limited government can surviveonly when ordinary people are willing to place limits on their own obedience.

👉The conversation explores the psychology behind mass compliance and why standing up can cost you friendships and professional security. Topher details hownurses and teachers changed the course of Australia’s resistance movement and what Americans can learn from Melbourne’s experience.

00:00 — Welcome

01:15 — Meet Topher Field

06:12 — When Topher began questioning the COVID response

14:09 — Life under Melbourne’s curfews and lockdown rules

16:24 — Military checkpoints and the “Ring of Steel”

17:53 — The beginning of Australia’s resistance movement

25:51 — The psychology behind mass compliance

29:26 — Why limited government requires limited obedience

34:12 — “Too much 1984 and not enough 1776”

39:19 — The day Topher decided to break the law

44:51 — Police escalation and rubber bullets

48:07 — The protest that changed everything

51:18 — Creating Battleground Melbourne

52:47 — Why citizens must “limit their obedience”

54:12 — A police officer who sacrificed her career

56:40 — The one action every American can take

Topher Field is the director ofBattleground Melbourne and the author ofGood People Break Bad Laws andGood Christians Break Bad Laws.

Check out his website:www.topherfield.com

Follow Topher:https://x.com/TopherField

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