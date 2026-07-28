137. You Are the Power: Eminent Domain and Parental Rights | Spike Cohen | The Feds

In this episode ofThe Feds, recorded at FreedomFest 2026, we are joined by Spike Cohen, founder and president ofYou Are the Power, to discuss how citizens can fight government overreach at the state and local level.

🔥 Spike explains that while Feds For Freedom focuses on protecting Americans from federal overreach from inside the system, You Are the Power works from the outside — taking on local and state abuses involving Child Protective Services, eminent domain, free speech violations, wrongful charges, and property rights.

The conversation explores howgovernment incentives can distort justice, including concerns around CPS cases where families are wrongfully accused, children are removed from homes, and parents are forced into civil administrative systems instead of criminal courts. Spike also discusseseminent domain and how a power originally intended for limited public use has expanded into the taking of homes, farms, and businesses for projects like highways, tech parks, and data centers.

🎯This episode is a powerful reminder that freedom is not passive. Whether the threat comes from Washington D.C., a state agency, or your local city council, citizens have the power to organize, speak up, and win.

Check out You are the Power:https://www.youarethepower.net

Follow Spike Cohen: https://x.com/RealSpikeCohen

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