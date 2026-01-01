2026 will be a pivotal year for our country. Feds for Freedom (F4F) has a role in ensuring we advance Constitutionally focused gains, despite the distinct possibility we will be facing turbulent headwinds. F4F had real, impactful wins that were the result of wise leadership choices, excellent litigators, and F4F members, who are willing to fight and demand accountability far longer than anyone anticipated. Our successes far outweigh our errors. We showed grit and we were rewarded.

Our nationwide injunction was one of the most important accomplishments in the vaccine-mandate fight, playing out between 2021 and President Biden’s administrative end to the pandemic in 2024. We offered equal employment opportunity (EEO) and litigation resources and paid the lion’s share of costs for 16 of 17 F4F class action EEO cases. Some of those EEO cases are starting to see success at the EEOC and in federal courts.

The Board of F4F made a few mistakes over the last four years. None were malicious, nor were they egregious, but they have shaped how we are approaching 2026. We try to learn from our mistakes.

We failed to plan for success.

In 2024, we did not expect to have such a decisive electoral win for conservatives… or at least a win for individuals who gave lip service to a conservative agenda. We tried to position our members to participate in Project 2025 and we maintained a network of like-minded, constitutionally focused federal government employees across 34 different Agencies and Departments, but we weren’t as ready as we should have been to leverage that network into federal action.

Why?

We were primarily focused on accountability and employee-employer dispute litigation, not building a transformative movement. Regardless of our focus, our grassroots organization turned into an activism catalyst with the potential to make things happen across the country.

We are a conservative non-profit, not a political organization. It is easy for a conservative movement to conflate ideological goals with political action. We shied away from more aggressive activism to ensure we never crossed that Rubicon. This calculus changed. We will protect the integrity of our conservative values and our non-profit, non-partisan status as we have in the past. We are not advocating for any politician, but we fully intend to aggressively call out political success and failure on the left and the right.

What is the plan in 2026?

We are focused on issues that, unfortunately, are often politicized. If the legislature changes even slightly, the last two years of President Trump’s agenda will be consumed by Congressional hearings, litigation, and new impeachment attempts. The gains we currently enjoy will end and, in some cases, the people who took on the burden of fighting for an administration claiming support for Constitutional causes will find themselves in the crosshairs. As we pursue our goals we must be planning for long-term investment in transformative change. Even if these gloomy prognostications don’t come to pass, we must expect that some of our successes could be rolled back.

We intend to reignite our state chapters and encourage conservatives and constitutionally minded supporters to be active! Our state chapters are going to serve as our eyes and ears on the ground. They’ll build relationships with like-minded organizations and people who get things done at the local level. Instead of a movement postured to oppose, which is an inherently defensive position, we are going on the offense. We want to proselytize an optimistic vision of what-could-be with cooperation and strategic coordination. That doesn’t mean we are going to be singing Kumbaya and asking for reflective moments of silence in solidarity. Our chapters will provide supporters opportunities for activism, mentorship, a community-based soundboard for ideas, and an opportunity to build a network with others interested in promoting self-sufficiency when times get tough.

F4F will lean our full weight on Leaders to push reform. We are meeting with the Religious Liberty Commission as well as President Trump’s Eradication of Anti-Christian Bias Task Force led by Vance Day in January. The Commission is working to help us set up a round table discussion with key legislative oversight and executive elements. We are taking the results of our survey and providing that to the Task Force. You are more than welcome to participate!

We will be working with other like-minded organizations to push the reform across the finish line. We are involved in a coalition to push state-level legislation to clearly spell out the freedoms all Americans should be guaranteed, pandemic or not. Stay tuned for an exciting announcement!

We’ve been welcomed with open arms by MAHA. Their bi-partisan efforts and activism are solely focused on making America healthy. They have been helping us network with key players in the health freedom movement. Our connection to MAHA also offered us the opportunity to participate in a documentary. When that hits the airwaves, you’ll be the first to know.

In addition to the documentary, we continue to use our platform, podcast, and social media to expose issues of importance. Those platforms will be key in advertising our efforts to push at least 3-4 of our class action EEOs to completion, our lobbying to get a couple of bills passed by the federal legislature, and adoption of whistleblower, medical freedom, and religious rights rule changes by OPM.

What has and continues to complicate our efforts?

Federal action is a top-down approach, requiring access to… the top. That access has been fleeting. Some of our members in various Agencies and Departments found themselves temporarily in senior, influential positions handling highly politically sensitive tasks. Unfortunately, we have seen those same people subsequently replaced by milquetoast, low-political-risk bureaucrats after it became politically expedient. I am not just talking about former F4F Vice President Cameron Hamilton’s removal as acting FEMA Director. There have been quite a few others who took hard jobs and were rewarded with a handshake and an escort to the door. Why protect someone who could find themselves testifying in front of far less supportive and potentially vindictive Congressional oversight in 2026? These F4F members embraced the populist America First vision for our country and Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s MAHA movement and have watched as the vigor drained from some of our appointed bureaucratic leaders while they figuratively erected blast-proof doors at the entrance to their offices. One can only surmise that many of these appointees look in the mirror and see the next President. We mustn’t spoil those plans, right?

The Deep State is real, and they are working against the best conservative causes. Why have there not yet been arrests related to the 6 January fedsurrection? There were over 275 feds dispatched to President Trump’s speech that day. Were they there to keep the peace or instigate? Why hasn’t the fraud identified by DOGE been investigated and prosecuted? Why haven’t conservatives, who hold the majority in the House and the Senate, enacted any legislation to make DOGE’s fiscally conservative cuts permanent? Why haven’t they legislated President Trump’s executive orders into statutory law? Why do so many corrupt officials still hold clearances? All fair questions that need to be addressed.

Don’t confuse exasperation with distrust for this administration’s intention and goals. We are just tired of excuses and tired of the rhetoric. It is time to deliver. Local, state, and federal leaders are either going to pursue conservative issues, or they can take their cosplay elsewhere. If the administration that promised us transformational change fails to deliver, we will call them out and ensure the issues we care about are being addressed by others with the stamina to do the job.

No political party, issue, or sacred cow will be safe from criticism.

We must be a group of hard, uncompromising, winner-take-all actors willing to seize opportunities and embolden our conservative leaders to exercise the full range of their power. We have been stymied by fair weather conservatives, larping their way into positions of influence, only to see them wither at the first screeching, incoherent, vapid accusation of racism, misogyny, or Nazism.

If we can’t encourage adoption of constitutionally focused values with an optimistic message about the future, well… then go ahead and shame these morally repugnant, power grubbing quislings into utter irrelevance.

In order to emphasize the need for our members to act in 2026, expect a series of Substack posts grading this administration’s first year of conservative and Constitutionally focused accomplishments in advance of President Trump’s State of the Union address. There have been quite a few successes worthy of mention and there are areas where we need improvement. Our supporters, federal government employees, constitutionally-aligned private citizens, and uniformed military are uniquely capable of legally, ethically, and morally executing this administration’s vision for our country, just as we have done for every previous administration.

As F4F’s outgoing President Marcus Thornton always said - Hold the line, Honor first.