Welcome to the swim team!

As a non-profit our job is to call out the hypocrisy on the left and right with out politicizing our core values. If you haven’t noticed, despite historic changes that began in January of 2025, our Constitutional Republic is still under attack. Like our broken higher education system, the entrenched bureaucracy holds tenured positions and have demonstrated little support for the much-needed alternative curriculums being introduced by Secretaries Hegseth and Kennedy, and Director Gabbard.

Bureaucratic and military leaders are not enrolled in an eight year medical degree program. At best, this is a four year nursing program and we are desperately trying to avoid turning it into a palliative care specialty. Many other Department and Agency heads were thrown into the deep end of the Deep State University pool. Unfortunately, instead of cleaning the pool, some of them look like they signed up for the swim team.

Men and women who were brought into this administration have been working behind enemies lines. We must try to offer this administration grace. They are trying to remove a tumor that has had decades to metastasize.

That doesn’t mean our patience is without limit. By Spring 2025, most of the Department and Agency executives were sworn into office. They have until 1 January 2026 to show real progress and if they won’t or can’t or have proven incapable of doing so… the gloves are coming off.

We expect transformational change. Nothing less is acceptable.

We have thousands of insiders in the federal government and they are growing disillusioned. Some ARE already fed up. Matt Strickland summed it up best during his conversation with Stephanie Weidle. At least with progressives in power, we aren’t left confused over who are or are not on our team.

Starting next year, we will be sharing daily updates on what our conservative administration has successfully accomplished and exactly what they have failed to accomplish. These will be stories from insiders, the public, as well as friends and enemies of this administration. We are going to support conservative values with action.

How can you help?

Everyone knows we have been fighting the good fight against vaccine mandates and standing up for medical freedom. I am going to say something unpopular with our members, but … We need to avoid rehashing COVID endlessly. It can’t be the center of every discussion. We all suffered through one of the most destructive administrations together and we need to move forward constructively and collectively.

We are still focusing on COVID accountability, but exclusive focus on COVID does not protect our children or our nation’s future. Smarter people than me have correctly identified COVID as a symptom not a root cause for concern. We need you to do the following:

Join a state-wide F4F chapter: Starting in 2026, our chapters are going to take on a HUGE role in how our organization operates. We need volunteers to help keep us informed about local and state-level issues and initiatives. We need our members to serve as Ambassadors and coordinators with other like-minded organizations.

Build relationships with local conservative groups: We need you to be involved locally. It is trite but true. Think globally, act locally. Your local activism is how we make a difference and we must start joining hands with the other groups fighting for our country’s future.

Share your insider stories: Our media, social media, and outreach efforts will be focused on what our members are doing to advance conservative values. We need you to tell us what is happening so we can direct resources and attention appropriately.

Become a paying member: There are two tiers of membership in F4F: Tier One (Patriot) is the minimal commitment of financial support needed for the administration of this organization ($17.76 per month). Tier Two (Presidential) is $1776 per year and is necessary if we are going to advance and grow our mission. Our Substack is meant to supplement our media outreach, so if you want to go the extra mile, please support our Substack at $60 or $120 per year. Access to some of our Substack material will still be free next year; however, starting next year some material will require membership in the organization and a paid Substack account. Anyone at the Tier Two membership level will enjoy full access to the Substack at no additional cost. Newsletters will continue to be sent to all members on an as-needed basis.

Everyone knows we have been fighting the good fight against vaccine mandates. 2026 is about more than vaccine mandates… It is about ensuring the gains we have made are permanent. Join our team and help us secure our future.