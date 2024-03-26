30. Michael Gary: The Purge of Critical-Thinkers

This week we speak with Michael Gary, a former Army National Guard Deputy Commander for the New England Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package. He was also part of the very specialized 11th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team. Being a Hazmat specialist for fifteen years, Mike had specialized training, knowledge and experience with material like Covid. He and his team knew that mask narratives were laughable, yet not one of his peers were bold enough to speak out. As a man of faith, Mike could not let this untruth stand, and using his knowledge and know-how, he conducted his own experiments and showed people that what they were being told was not correct. He was ultimately fired from his job in 2021, and currently works at the Truth for Health Foundation. He lives in Maine with his wife and children.

In addition to listening to his shocking story, we hear his thoughts on a current federal and state-level purge being conducted of those willing to stand for their faith. We also learn how he seeks to bring healing to all those affected by the Covid mandates.

Truth for Health Foundation:

https://www.truthforhealth.org

Laura Logan video from Ron Johnson roundtable February 2024 (starting at 2:20:00): https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/federal-health-agencies-and-the-covid-cartel-what-are-they-hiding-roundtable/