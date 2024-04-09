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32. James Roguski: The WHO and its Trade Deal
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32. James Roguski: The WHO and its Trade Deal

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Feds For Freedom
Apr 09, 2024

James Roguski joins The Feds Podcast for a second time. Today we discuss the current WHO treaty and International Health Regulation amendments which will be up for a vote in May of this year. We discuss the sneaky nature by which the WHO has sought to adopt these new regulations and how they enable local dictators, how the One Health Surveillance system is collecting individuals’ genetic information, and how the WHO Pandemic Treaty is actually a trade deal.


Blatant Voting Fraud by the World Health Organizationhttps://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/follow-the-damn-rules


Conspiracy To Violate International Lawhttps://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/the-deadline-is-january-27-2024

ExitTheWho.orghttps://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/exitthewhoorg

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