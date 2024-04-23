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34. Artur Pawlowski: Is Religious Liberty Dead in Canada?
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34. Artur Pawlowski: Is Religious Liberty Dead in Canada?

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Feds For Freedom
Apr 23, 2024

Polish-Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski joins The Feds Podcast this week. Artur gained international attention by refusing to comply with Canada’s Covid restrictions. He has faced years of harassment, multiple fines and multiple imprisonments. In 2021, his story quickly went global, opening eyes to the great human rights and religious freedom attacks by the Canadian government on its own people. Artur ultimately was convicted in February 2023 on all charges, sentenced to 61 days in jail, and then the judge said his time was served, and he walked away a free man. The attacks against Artur and others who seek true religious liberty continue. Artur knows first-hand the dangers of tyrannical overreach, and how we must continuously fight for our God-given rights. This week we hear his exciting but also horrifying story and his thoughts on the Canadian government’s tyrannical policies.

Follow Artur on Twitter: @ArturPawlowski1

Street Church: https://www.streetchurch.ca

Artur's son Nathaniel's speech at the EU Parliament: https://www.streetchurch.ca/news/son-of-canadian-pastor-facing-prison-for-sermon-blasts-trudeau-before-eu-parliament-draws-standing-ovation/

"Get Out Video": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziWXH7T15zw

Arrest in the middle of the highway: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHI1ohdpT60

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