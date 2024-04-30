35. Dr. Crisanna Shackelford: Nonlinear Warfare and Military Readiness

Joining The Feds Podcast this week is Crisanna Shackelford, PhD, Navy veteran and Department of Defense employee. Dr. Shackelford, or “Shack,” has dedicated her career to national security, intelligence, warfare, strategic planning, and public policy. Following her “coerced” retirement from the DOD due to her ethical and scientific opposition to its COVID policies, she now uses her knowledge of the inner workings of the DOD, wargaming, and nonlinear warfare to advocate for medical freedom. Today, we discuss the toxic risk exposure activity of the Covid-19 shots, the link between children’s health and military readiness, and the rising global conflicts that seem to all involve the United States.

Shack is the head of the Children’s Health Defense Military Chapter and the founder of the nonprofit, Real Reactions.

Shack’s article “A Foresight Scenario. What does the Autism Epidemic Have to do with our Nation’s Defense Posture?”: https://interdependencies.substack.com/p/a-foresight-scenario-what-does-the?utm_source=publication-search

Video with Dr. Malone: https://twitter.com/Woodland_Beast/status/1762888595575033975

Children’s Health Defense Military Chapter: https://mil.childrenshealthdefense.org/?_ga=2.236534081.155944176.1714390036-451245747.1679189930

Find Shack on Twitter: @DrC_Shackelford

Real Reactions: https://realreactions.org and on X @RealReactionsNP

Drew, recipient of Real Reactions’ grant: X @DrewOutstanding

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