38. Elizabeth Soliday: Vaccine Injury, Alternative Healing, and the EEOC

Elizabeth Soliday was a business agent at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington state at the time of the federal Covid-19 mandates in 2021. Liz became a Feds For Freedom class agent in October 2021, when she filed an Equal Employment Opportunities Commission religious discrimination class action complaint along with others at her shipyard. We discuss her son’s vaccine injury that catapulted her into the medical freedom fight and qualified her to become a leader in the battle for religious freedom. We talk about where the shipyard’s EEOC complaint stands now and what she would encourage all American citizens to do going forward.

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join



Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa