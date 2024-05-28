39. Matt Strickland: Covid, Gourmeltz, and the Establishment

This week, we hear the gripping story of Matt Strickland and his restaurant’s journey over the past couple years. In 2021, when he refused to follow Virginia's COVID regulations, he was sued by the state's Democrat leadership. By the time the case made it to court, Virginia was controlled by a Republican governor and Attorney General, but the state continued to pursue the case. We talk about what he makes of our two dominant political parties walking in step with each other through the Covid era and beyond.

Matt Strickland is an Army veteran who enlisted at the age of 17 as a Combat Medic. Matt was assigned to the 25th Infantry at Ft. Lewis where he arrived on September 10, 2001. He also served on Blackwater’s Counter Assault Team and in total spent almost a decade in Iraq and Afghanistan. Later, as a civilian, Matt worked as an Intelligence Analyst for the military. In 2016, he embarked on his dream to be a small business owner opening his first food truck, named Gourmeltz. His business quickly thrived, and Matt opened the restaurant version of Gourmeltz in 2018. As his business was flourishing, Matt, like most small business owners in America, almost lost everything because of the Covid mandate lockdowns. Unlike most small business owners though, Matt fought back. After a lengthy court battle, Matt proved that those mandates were in fact unconstitutional, and he won his case against the state.

Gourmeltz: https://www.gourmeltz.com

Virginia Public Access Project: https://www.vpap.org

Video of OSHA agent mandating plexiglass:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4H6ZDaI2cUE&list=PLT0ku7xZUiPfvx1kRGLlxKAK-we2BJ2KW&index=3

Video of OSHA agent talking about mask guidelines in Gourmeltz:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaKbGxuj2kE&list=PLT0ku7xZUiPfvx1kRGLlxKAK-we2BJ2KW&index=1

Video Sheriff removing Gourmeltz alcohol, Dec. 2022:

https://x.com/citizenfreepres/status/1599860799979167745?s=46&t=MzlfM7IbDR-VjK8sDSm_ew

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