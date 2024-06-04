40. Spencer Chretien: Dismantling the Administrative State with Project 2025

This week, we are joined by Spencer Chretien, Associate Director of Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, the Presidential Transition Project. From 2020-2021, Spencer was a Special Assistant to President Trump and Associate Director of Presidential Personnel, helping to identify, recruit, and place hundreds of political appointees at all levels of government. Before his role at the White House, Spencer served as a political appointee at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Today, we talk about the goals of Project 2025, why federal employees should put their names into the ring, and how the Project seeks to dismantle the hold unelected officials have on our country.

Project 2025: https://www.project2025.org

Twitter: @Heritage



Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join

Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa