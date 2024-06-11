41. Kevin Biro: SHOCKING Transgender Policy in the Intelligence Community

Kevin Biro is a 20-yr Intelligence Community professional, having served in the US Navy as a Cryptologic Technician and as an Industrial Contractor supporting various IC elements. As a devout Christian and former ministry director, Kevin has spent the past year navigating constitutionally protected religious free speech and practice in the intelligence workspace regarding the transgender and gender identity-affirming policies.

This week, Kevin shares with us how he has been pushing back against the Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) 125, signed by the Director of National Intelligence, that violates his and many others’ deeply held religious beliefs. We hear how he has received open backlash from the primary LGBTQ+ group within the organization he subcontracts for, and what he is pursuing legally. We discuss why he thinks the intelligence agencies are limiting constitutionally protected speech in the workplace, and what happens to a society that fundamentally denies basic truth.

Intelligence Community Directive (ICD) 125:

https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/ICD/ICD_125-Gender-Identity-and-Inclusivity.pdf

Join the Intelligence Community EEO Complaint:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfvmrlfvBJaw9d5GEsXujaEXnhZDzJF-znrFTsXUYby8x3iJA/viewform

1947 National Security Act:

https://www.dni.gov/index.php/ic-legal-reference-book/national-security-act-of-1947

1997 Guidelines on Religious Exercise and Religious Expression in the Federal Workplace:

https://clintonwhitehouse4.archives.gov/WH/New/html/19970819-3275.html