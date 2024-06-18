Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom

Feds for Freedom
The Feds
42. Michael Schaecher: The “Potential Insider Threat”
0:00
-49:04

42. Michael Schaecher: The “Potential Insider Threat”

Feds For Freedom's avatar
Feds For Freedom
Jun 18, 2024

This week we are joined by Michael Schaecher, a computer technician with the North Carolina National Guard. After receiving the Covid-19 shots, he refused to submit proof of vaccination to his superiors as he felt it was a violation of his privacy. He was fired, rehired, and then was refused access to do his job. He was eventually labeled a “potential insider threat.”  He is currently being paid not to work and has several active EEO cases.

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms: 

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join


Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook:  @feds4freedomusa

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Feds for Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture