42. Michael Schaecher: The “Potential Insider Threat”

This week we are joined by Michael Schaecher, a computer technician with the North Carolina National Guard. After receiving the Covid-19 shots, he refused to submit proof of vaccination to his superiors as he felt it was a violation of his privacy. He was fired, rehired, and then was refused access to do his job. He was eventually labeled a “potential insider threat.” He is currently being paid not to work and has several active EEO cases.

Watch and listen to The Feds on any of these platforms:

https://taplink.cc/fedsforfreedom

Support the Work and Become a Member of Feds For Freedom www.fedsforfreedom.org/join



Follow Us on Social Media Instagram/X (Twitter)/Facebook: @feds4freedomusa